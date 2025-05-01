Identify two ions that have the following ground-state electron configurations: (b) [Ar]3d5
Use electron configurations to explain the following observations: (a) The first ionization energy of phosphorus is greater than that of sulfur. (b) The electron affinity of nitrogen is lower (less negative) than those of both carbon and oxygen. (c) The second ionization energy of oxygen is greater than the first ionization energy of fluorine. (d) The third ionization energy of manganese is greater than those of both chromium and iron.
Key Concepts
Ionization Energy
Electron Affinity
Comparative Ionization Energies
Which of the following chemical equations is connected to the definitions of (a) the first ionization energy of oxygen (i) O1g2 + e-¡O-1g2 (ii) O1g2¡O+1g2 + e- (iii) O1g2 + 2 e-¡O2-1g2 (iv) O1g2¡O2+1g2 + 2 e- (v) O+1g2¡O2+1g2 + e-
(a) Use orbital diagrams to illustrate what happens when an oxygen atom gains two electrons
In the chemical process called electron transfer, an electron is transferred from one atom or molecule to another. (We will talk about electron transfer extensively in Chapter 20.) A simple electron transfer reaction is A(g) + A(g) → A+(g) + A-(g) For a representative nonmetal such as chlorine, is this process exothermic?
Identify two ions that have the following ground-state electron configurations: (c) [Kr]5s24d10
Explain the variation in the ionization energies of carbon, as displayed in this graph: