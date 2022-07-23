Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 70a

Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (a) Cesium is added to water.

Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us to consider the reaction of solid season with liquid water. And our goal is to identify the products and write the balanced reaction. So we have cesium which we're told is a solid and we have water which is a liquid and it's going to form cesium hydroxide. Cesium has a charge of plus one hydroxide has a charge of -1. So those are just going to cancel out. And she's going to be C S O H. And that is going to be acquis. And then we're going to have hydrogen gas. So now we have to balance this. And if we look on the right, we see we have three hydrogen and on the left we only have two. So we're going to add a to here and now we have four hydrogen. So we're going to also have to add a two here. So we have four hydrogen is on our product side. And then we see that we have two seasons on our product side and we need to cesium is on our reactant side. So that is our final balanced equation. Thank you for watching. Bye.
