Chapter 7, Problem 71

(a) As described in Section 7.7, the alkali metals react with hydrogen to form hydrides and react with halogens to form halides. Compare the roles of hydrogen and halogens in these reactions. Write balanced equations for the reaction of fluorine with calcium and for the reaction of hydrogen with calcium. (b) What is the oxidation number and electron configuration of calcium in each product?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the products in the reaction involving calcium. If the reaction or products are not specified, consider common compounds of calcium such as calcium oxide (CaO), calcium chloride (CaCl2), and calcium carbonate (CaCO3). Determine the oxidation number of calcium in each product. Remember that the oxidation number of calcium is typically +2 in its compounds, as it tends to lose two electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration. View full solution Write the electron configuration for calcium in its elemental state. The atomic number of calcium is 20, so its electron configuration is $1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^2 3p^6 4s^2$. Understand that upon ionization when forming compounds, calcium loses the two electrons in its outermost 4s orbital. This results in the electron configuration for Ca^2+ as $1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^2 3p^6$. Apply this understanding to each product identified in step 1, confirming that the electron configuration of calcium in its ionic form (Ca^2+) remains consistent across different compounds.

Verified Solution

