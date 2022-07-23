Chapter 8, Problem 9c
(c) An atom has the electron configuration 1s22s22p63s23p2. How many valence electrons does the atom have?
Video transcript
Consider the Lewis structure for the polyatomic oxyanion shown here, where X is an element from the third period (Na - Ar). By changing the overall charge, n, from 1- to 2- to 3- we get three different polyatomic ions. For each of these ions (b) determine the formal charge of the central atom, X;
(a) True or false: An element's number of valence electrons is the same as its atomic number.
(b) How many valence electrons does a nitrogen atom possess?
(a) True or false: The hydrogen atom is most stable when it has a full octet of electrons.
Consider the element silicon, Si. (c) Which subshells hold the valence electrons?
(a) Write the electron configuration for the element titanium, Ti. How many valence electrons does this atom possess?