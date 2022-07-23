Skip to main content
Chapter 8, Problem 9c

(c) An atom has the electron configuration 1s22s22p63s23p2. How many valence electrons does the atom have?

everyone in this example. We need to determine valence electrons for an atom with the given electron configuration. So based on this configuration, we have 1 S2, two S 22 P 63 S two and three P two. So it's clear that we fully fill in our orbital's up to the third energy level. Where in the peace sub level we only fill in two electrons. We should recall that R p sublevel has a total of three orbital's which can hold a maximum of six electrons. However, in our configuration here, we've only applied to electrons or filled in two electrons. So we're gonna go to the third period of our periodic table to get to the third energy level. And we're gonna go to the P block beginning at group three A and when we count for two units which would represent our two electrons that we fill in. We would see that this is a configuration for Adam silicon. Now we want to recall that for valence electrons, those are going to be the electrons in our outermost energy level. Or we can say sublevel. And so our outermost sub level is going to be the sub level with the highest energy level. And that's going to be the third energy level as we see here. So this is our valence orbital's where we would add the exponents which represent our electrons to get our number of valence electrons. So we would have two plus two which would give us four valence electrons. And for our final answer this is our value for valence electrons for atoms of silicon. So I hope that everything I went through is clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below what's boxed in and blue represents our final answer, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
