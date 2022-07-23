Textbook Question
(c) An atom has the electron configuration 1s22s22p63s23p2. How many valence electrons does the atom have?
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(c) An atom has the electron configuration 1s22s22p63s23p2. How many valence electrons does the atom have?
(a) Write the electron configuration for the element titanium, Ti. How many valence electrons does this atom possess?
Ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a very soluble salt in water. (b) Is there an N—Cl bond in solid ammonium chloride?
(b) How many valence electrons does a nitrogen atom possess?
(a) True or false: An element's number of valence electrons is the same as its atomic number.
Consider the element silicon, Si. (c) Which subshells hold the valence electrons?