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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 85a
Chapter 8, Problem 85a

Consider the collection of nonmetallic elements O, P, Te, I, and B. (a) Which two would form the most polar single bond?

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insert step 1> Identify the electronegativity values of the elements involved: O, P, Te, I, and B.
insert step 2> Understand that the polarity of a bond is determined by the difference in electronegativity between the two atoms forming the bond.
insert step 3> Compare the electronegativity values of each pair of elements to determine which pair has the largest difference.
insert step 4> Recognize that the pair with the largest electronegativity difference will form the most polar bond.
insert step 5> Conclude which two elements from the given set would form the most polar single bond based on the largest electronegativity difference.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. The greater the difference in electronegativity between two bonded atoms, the more polar the bond becomes. Nonmetals typically have higher electronegativities, and comparing the values of the elements in the question will help identify which pair forms the most polar bond.
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Electronegativity Trends

Polar vs. Nonpolar Bonds

A polar bond occurs when there is an unequal sharing of electrons between two atoms, resulting in a dipole moment. This is often due to differences in electronegativity. In contrast, nonpolar bonds involve equal sharing of electrons, typically between atoms of the same element or those with similar electronegativities. Understanding this distinction is crucial for determining bond polarity.
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Molecular Polarity

Bonding Pairs and Molecular Geometry

The arrangement of atoms in a molecule and the type of bonds they form can influence the overall polarity of the molecule. In the case of nonmetals, the specific elements involved and their bonding configurations can lead to varying degrees of polarity. Analyzing the molecular geometry and the types of bonds formed between the selected nonmetals is essential for predicting the bond's polarity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The substance chlorine monoxide, ClO(g), is important in atmospheric processes that lead to depletion of the ozone layer. The ClO molecule has an experimental dipole moment of 1.24 D, and the Cl—O bond length is 160 pm. (c) Using formal charges as a guide, propose the dominant Lewis structure for the molecule. (g), is important in atmospheric processes that lead to depletion of the ozone layer. The ClO molecule has an experimental dipole moment of 1.24 D, and the Cl—O bond length is 160 pm. (d) The anion ClO exists. What is the formal charge on the Cl for the best Lewis structure for ClO-?

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Textbook Question

Construct a Born–Haber cycle for the formation of the hypothetical compound NaCl2, where the sodium ion has a 2+ charge (the second ionization energy for sodium is given in Table 7.2). (a) How large would the lattice energy need to be for the formation of NaCl2 to be exothermic?

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Textbook Question

Consider the collection of nonmetallic elements: B, As, O, and I. (d) Which element would likely to participate in two covalent bonds?

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Textbook Question

The substance chlorine monoxide, ClO(g), is important in atmospheric processes that lead to depletion of the ozone layer. The ClO molecule has an experimental dipole moment of 1.24 D, and the Cl—O bond length is 160 pm. (b) Based on the electronegativities of the elements, which atom would you expect to have a partial negative charge in the ClO molecule?

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