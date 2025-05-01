The hypochlorite ion, ClO-, is the active ingredient in bleach. The perchlorate ion, ClO4-, is a main component of rocket propellants. Draw Lewis structures for both ions. (b) What is the formal charge of Cl in the perchlorate ion, assuming the Cl—O bonds are all single bonds?
The following three Lewis structures can be drawn for N2O:
(b) The N—N bond length in N2O is 1.12 Å, slightly longer than a typical N≡N bond; and the N—O bond length is 1.19 Å, slightly shorter than a typical N═O bond (see Table 8.4). Based on these data, which resonance structure best represents N2O?
Key Concepts
Lewis Structures
Resonance
Bond Lengths
Ortho-Dichlorobenzene, C6H4Cl2, is obtained when two of the adjacent hydrogen atoms in benzene are replaced with Cl atoms. A skeleton of the molecule is shown here. (b) Are there any resonance structures for the molecule? If so, sketch them.
Ortho-Dichlorobenzene, C6H4Cl2, is obtained when two of the adjacent hydrogen atoms in benzene are replaced with Cl atoms. A skeleton of the molecule is shown here. (a) Complete a Lewis structure for the molecule using bonds and electron pairs as needed.
The hypochlorite ion, ClO-, is the active ingredient in bleach. The perchlorate ion, ClO4-, is a main component of rocket propellants. Draw Lewis structures for both ions. (c) What is the oxidation number of Cl in the hypochlorite ion? (d) What is the oxidation number of Cl in the perchlorate ion, assuming the Cl—O bonds are all single bonds?
Consider the hypothetical molecule B-A=B. Are the following statements true or false? (a) This molecule cannot exist. (b) If resonance was important, the molecule would have identical A–B bond lengths.
The following three Lewis structures can be drawn for N2O:
(a) Using formal charges, which of these three resonance forms is likely to be the most important?