Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 23a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 8, Problem 23a

The substances NaF and CaO are isoelectronic (have the same number of valence electrons). (a) What are the charges on each of the cations in each compound?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello. Everyone in this video. When you go ahead and determine the charges of the captains and the following isil electronic substances. So we have our M. G. S. And K. C. L. So, some things to notice is that while compounds usually will list are Canadians first, in that case it's going to be our MG. And our cake. So MG and K. Our medals, Our M. G. is in group 2 8 and that's an alkaline earth metal. Then we have our cape, That's going to be in group 18. That's an Alkali metal. And by this trend and groups to a let's go and also write that because this is going to be important. So the skin grip to A. And the case in group one date. So the periodic trends says that our MG. We'll have a charge of plus two And the K. Will have a charge of plus one. So, anything in group 28 will have a plus two charge. Anything in Group one A. Will have a plus one charge. And because of that periodic trend, this is going to be actually our final answer for this problem. All right. Thank you all so much for watching
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(c) Would you expect salts like NaCl, which have singly charged ions, to have larger or smaller lattice energies compared to salts like CaO which are composed of doubly-charged ions?

471
views
Textbook Question

NaCl and KF have the same crystal structure. The only difference between the two is the distance that separates cations and anions. (a) The lattice energies of NaCl and KF are given in Table 8.1. Based on the lattice energies, would you expect the Na─Cl or the K─F distance to be longer?

1503
views
Textbook Question

NaCl and KF have the same crystal structure. The only difference between the two is the distance that separates cations and anions. (b) Use the ionic radii given in Figure 7.8 to estimate the Na─Cl and K─F distances.

545
views
Textbook Question

The substances NaF and CaO are isoelectronic (have the same number of valence electrons). (b) What are the charges of each of the anions in each compound?

403
views
Textbook Question

The substances NaF and CaO are isoelectronic (have the same number of valence electrons). (d) Using the lattice energies in Table 8.1, predict the lattice energy of ScN.

897
views
Textbook Question

(a) Does the lattice energy of an ionic solid increase or decrease (i) as the charges of the ions increase, (ii) as the sizes of the ions increase?

807
views