Textbook Question
(a) Using Lewis symbols, make a sketch of the reaction between magnesium and oxygen atoms to give the ionic substance MgO
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(a) Using Lewis symbols, make a sketch of the reaction between magnesium and oxygen atoms to give the ionic substance MgO
(c) Ti and Hf behave as though they possess the same number of valence electrons. Which of the subshells in the electron configuration of Hf behave as valence orbitals? Which behave as core orbitals?
(b) Hafnium, Hf, is also found in group 4. Write the electron configuration for Hf.
Write the Lewis symbol for atoms of each of the following elements: (a) Te (b) Si (c) Ar (d) P
Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (a) Al and Cl