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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 14a,b
Chapter 8, Problem 14a,b

What is the Lewis symbol for each of the following atoms or ions? (a) Be (b) Rb

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Understand the concept of Lewis symbols: Lewis symbols represent the valence electrons of an atom or ion using dots around the chemical symbol. Each dot represents one valence electron.
Determine the number of valence electrons for each atom or ion: (a) Beryllium (Be) is in Group 2 of the periodic table, so it has 2 valence electrons. (b) Rubidium (Rb) is in Group 1, so it has 1 valence electron.
Draw the Lewis symbol for Beryllium (Be): Place the chemical symbol 'Be' and surround it with two dots representing its two valence electrons. The dots are typically placed on opposite sides of the symbol.
Draw the Lewis symbol for Rubidium (Rb): Place the chemical symbol 'Rb' and surround it with one dot representing its single valence electron.
Consider ions if applicable: If the problem involves ions, adjust the number of valence electrons accordingly. For example, if Be were to form a Be²⁺ ion, it would lose its two valence electrons, resulting in no dots around the symbol.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Symbols

Lewis symbols are a way to represent the valence electrons of an atom or ion using dots around the element's symbol. Each dot corresponds to a valence electron, which are the electrons involved in chemical bonding. This representation helps visualize how atoms interact and form bonds with one another.
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Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial in determining how an atom will bond with others. The number of valence electrons varies by element and can be found by looking at the group number in the periodic table. For example, beryllium (Be) has two valence electrons, while rubidium (Rb) has one.
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Ionic vs. Neutral Atoms

Ionic atoms have gained or lost electrons, resulting in a net charge, while neutral atoms have an equal number of protons and electrons. For instance, when beryllium forms a cation (Be²⁺), it loses its two valence electrons, whereas rubidium (Rb) typically forms a cation (Rb⁺) by losing one valence electron. This distinction is important when drawing their Lewis symbols.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) Using Lewis symbols, make a sketch of the reaction between magnesium and oxygen atoms to give the ionic substance MgO

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Textbook Question

(c) Ti and Hf behave as though they possess the same number of valence electrons. Which of the subshells in the electron configuration of Hf behave as valence orbitals? Which behave as core orbitals?

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Textbook Question

(b) Hafnium, Hf, is also found in group 4. Write the electron configuration for Hf.

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Textbook Question

Write the Lewis symbol for atoms of each of the following elements: (a) Te (b) Si (c) Ar (d) P

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Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (a) Al and Cl

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