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Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 106
Chapter 9, Problem 106

Place the following molecules and ions in order from smallest to largest bond order: N22+, He2+, Cl2 H2-, O22-.

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1
Bond order is calculated using the formula: Bond Order = (Number of bonding electrons - Number of antibonding electrons) / 2.
Determine the molecular orbital configuration for each species.
For N2^{2+}, remove two electrons from the highest occupied molecular orbitals of N2.
For He2^{+}, remove one electron from the highest occupied molecular orbital of He2.
For Cl2 and H2^{-}, use their respective molecular orbital configurations to calculate bond order.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bond Order

Bond order is a measure of the number of chemical bonds between a pair of atoms. It is calculated as the difference between the number of bonding electrons and the number of antibonding electrons, divided by two. A higher bond order indicates a stronger bond and typically a shorter bond length. Understanding bond order is essential for comparing the stability and size of different molecules and ions.
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Molecular Orbital Theory

Molecular Orbital Theory explains how atomic orbitals combine to form molecular orbitals, which can be occupied by electrons. This theory helps predict the bond order and stability of molecules by considering the distribution of electrons in bonding and antibonding orbitals. It is particularly useful for understanding diatomic molecules and ions, as it provides insight into their electronic structure and reactivity.
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Electron Configuration

Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom or molecule's orbitals. For diatomic molecules, the arrangement of electrons in molecular orbitals determines their bond order and stability. Understanding the electron configuration of the given species is crucial for determining their bond orders and comparing their sizes, as it directly influences their chemical properties and behavior.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

One of the molecular orbitals of the H2- ion is sketched below:

(a) Is the molecular orbital a s or p MO? Is it bonding or antibonding?

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Textbook Question

One of the molecular orbitals of the H2- ion is sketched below: (d) Compared to the H¬H bond in H2, the H¬H bond in H2- is expected to be which of the following: (i) Shorter and stronger, (ii) longer and stronger, (iii) shorter and weaker, (iv) longer and weaker, or (v) the same length and strength?

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Textbook Question

The highest occupied molecular orbital of a molecule is abbreviated as the HOMO. The lowest unoccupied molecular orbital in a molecule is called the LUMO. Experimentally, one can measure the difference in energy between the HOMO and LUMO by taking the electronic absorption (UV-visible) spectrum of the molecule. Peaks in the electronic absorption spectrum can be labeled as π2p2p*, σs2s*, and so on, corresponding to electrons being promoted from one orbital to another. The HOMO-LUMO transition corresponds to molecules going from their ground state to their first excited state. (c) The electronic absorption spectrum of the N2 molecule has the lowest energy peak at 170 nm. To what orbital transition does this correspond?

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Textbook Question
Molecules that are brightly colored have a small energy gap between filled and empty electronic states (the HOMOLUMO gap; see Exercise 9.104). Suppose you have two samples, one is lycopene which is responsible for the red color in tomato, and the other is curcumin which is responsible for the yellow color in turmeric. Which one has the larger HOMO-LUMO gap?
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Textbook Question

Azo dyes are organic dyes that are used for many applications, such as the coloring of fabrics. Many azo dyes are derivatives of the organic substance azobenzene, C12H10N2. A closely related substance is hydrazobenzene, C12H12N2. The Lewis structures of these two substances are

(Recall the shorthand notation used for benzene.) (b) How many unhybridized atomic orbitals are there on the N and the C atoms in each of the substances? How many unhybridized atomic orbitals are there on the N and the C atoms in hydrazobenzene?

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Textbook Question

Azo dyes are organic dyes that are used for many applications, such as the coloring of fabrics. Many azo dyes are derivatives of the organic substance azobenzene, C12H10N2. A closely related substance is hydrazobenzene, C12H12N2. The Lewis structures of these two substances are

(Recall the shorthand notation used for benzene.) (c) Predict the N¬N¬C angles in each of the substances.

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