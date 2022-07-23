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Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 70
Chapter 9, Problem 70

(a) If you combine two atomic orbitals on two different atomsto make a new orbital, is this a hybrid orbital or a molecularorbital?

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Step 1: Understand the difference between hybrid orbitals and molecular orbitals. Hybrid orbitals are formed by the combination of atomic orbitals within a single atom. They are used to explain the geometry of the molecule. Molecular orbitals, on the other hand, are formed by the combination of atomic orbitals from different atoms. They are used to explain the bonding and antibonding between atoms in a molecule.
Step 2: Apply this understanding to the problem. The problem states that two atomic orbitals on two different atoms are combined to make a new orbital. This process describes the formation of a molecular orbital, not a hybrid orbital.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybrid Orbitals

Hybrid orbitals are formed when atomic orbitals on the same atom mix to create new orbitals that are degenerate in energy. This process allows for the formation of bonds with specific geometries, such as sp, sp2, or sp3 hybridization, which correspond to different molecular shapes. Hybridization is crucial for understanding molecular geometry and bonding in covalent compounds.
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Molecular Orbitals

Molecular orbitals are formed when atomic orbitals from different atoms combine to create new orbitals that belong to the entire molecule rather than to individual atoms. This process involves the constructive and destructive interference of wave functions, resulting in bonding and antibonding molecular orbitals. Molecular orbital theory provides insights into the electronic structure and stability of molecules.
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Orbital Overlap

Orbital overlap is a fundamental concept in chemical bonding that describes how atomic orbitals from different atoms interact to form bonds. When two atomic orbitals overlap, they can either form a sigma bond (head-on overlap) or a pi bond (side-on overlap). Understanding orbital overlap is essential for distinguishing between hybridization and molecular orbital formation, as it influences the type and strength of chemical bonds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(b) If you combine two atomic orbitals on one atom to make a new orbital, is this a hybrid orbital or a molecular orbital?

Textbook Question

Consider the H2+ ion. (c) Write the electron configuration of the ion in terms of its MOs. (d) What is the bond order in H2+?

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Textbook Question

Consider the Lewis structure shown below.

(a) Does the Lewis structure depict a neutral molecule or an ion? If it is an ion, what is the charge on the ion? What is the charge on the ion

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Textbook Question

Consider the H2+ ion. (a) Sketch the molecular orbitals of the ion and draw its energy-level diagram.

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Textbook Question

Predict the molecular geometry of each of the following molecules: (b) H O C O C O O H

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