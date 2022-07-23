Textbook Question
(b) If you combine two atomic orbitals on one atom to make a new orbital, is this a hybrid orbital or a molecular orbital?
(b) If you combine two atomic orbitals on one atom to make a new orbital, is this a hybrid orbital or a molecular orbital?
Consider the H2+ ion. (c) Write the electron configuration of the ion in terms of its MOs. (d) What is the bond order in H2+?
Consider the Lewis structure shown below.
(a) Does the Lewis structure depict a neutral molecule or an ion? If it is an ion, what is the charge on the ion? What is the charge on the ion
Consider the H2+ ion. (a) Sketch the molecular orbitals of the ion and draw its energy-level diagram.
Predict the molecular geometry of each of the following molecules: (b) H O C O C O O H