Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories Problem 110
Chapter 9, Problem 110

a) Using only the valence atomic orbitals of a hydrogen atom and a fluorine atom, and following the model of Figure 9.46, how many MOs would you expect for the HF molecule?

Molecular orbital diagram showing energy levels for N and O atoms in the NO molecule.

Video transcript

Hello everyone. So in this video we're given this big energy level diagram that's for the atomic and molecular orbital's in N. O. Molecule. So scrolling down for our question, it says that the same models being followed. Count the molecular orbital involved for R I B. R molecule. And the hint is to use only the bands of how make orbital's of iodine and bromine atom. So scrolling down to give us a little bit more space. The first step is to write the condensed or noble gas electric configuration of iodine and grooming. So for iodine the closest noble gas is K. R. And then continuing our electron configuration we have four D 10, 5 S two and five P five. Then for our bromine atom the closest noble gas is a R continuing our electric configuration. It is for us to three d 10 and four p 5. So for our paradigm the highest end value is five. So we have two and 52 plus five. And a total of seven fans electrons for our paradigm Then for bringing the highest end value will be four. So we have two and five again to post five is seven. So burning also has seven valence electrons. and those two numbers up we get a total of electrons for our molecule. Alright, so the second step is to go ahead and draw the molecular orbital diagram. So of course we have this big energy arrow going up in the center will be about R I P R molecule. Over to the left can be about our iodine adam then to the right will be our roaming. Okay, so we started off with our sigma to the right. We have our four s to the left. We have our five s on top will be our sigma start and that's like a diamond shape Frankie. Next set we have our signal right above that. We have our pipe to the right. Let's go ahead and actually try to make this meter. We have our four p. And then on top we have our five p above that we'll have our pie start. And lastly we have our sigma start and again they have to be connected. All right, so let's start off with our iodine atom. Of course we have the seven veils electrons. Let's go ahead and use Hunt's rule growing from the bottom to the top. All right. So we have 12 and seven. And we know that browning has also seven valence electrons will do this on the right. So we have 123456 and seven. Lastly for our molecule. Right over here in the center we have a total of 14 valence electrons. Let's go ahead, fill that out. So we have 123456789, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14. All right now that we filled it out. The question is asking us how many molecular orbital is that the molecule is using up? So let's go and count that. We have 123456 and seven. So the final answer for this question is seven molecular articles used, and this right here is going to be my final answer for this question. Hopefully this all helped.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Place the following molecules and ions in order from smallest to largest bond order: N22+, He2+, Cl2 H2-, O22-.

Textbook Question
Molecules that are brightly colored have a small energy gap between filled and empty electronic states (the HOMOLUMO gap; see Exercise 9.104). Suppose you have two samples, one is lycopene which is responsible for the red color in tomato, and the other is curcumin which is responsible for the yellow color in turmeric. Which one has the larger HOMO-LUMO gap?
Textbook Question

Azo dyes are organic dyes that are used for many applications, such as the coloring of fabrics. Many azo dyes are derivatives of the organic substance azobenzene, C12H10N2. A closely related substance is hydrazobenzene, C12H12N2. The Lewis structures of these two substances are

(Recall the shorthand notation used for benzene.) (c) Predict the N¬N¬C angles in each of the substances.

Textbook Question

Carbon monoxide, CO, is isoelectronic to N2. (d) Would you expect the p2p MOs of CO to have equal atomic orbital contributions from the C and O atoms? If not, which atom would have the greater contribution?

Textbook Question

The energy-level diagram in Figure 9.36 shows that the sideways overlap of a pair of p orbitals produces two molecular orbitals, one bonding and one antibonding. In ethylene there is a pair of electrons in the bonding π orbital between the two carbons. Absorption of a photon of the appropriate wavelength can result in promotion of one of the bonding electrons from the p2p to the p*2p molecular orbital. (a) Assuming this electronic transition corresponds to the HOMO-LUMO transition, what is the HOMO in ethylene?

Textbook Question

The energy-level diagram in Figure 9.36 shows that the sideways overlap of a pair of p orbitals produces two molecular orbitals, one bonding and one antibonding. In ethylene there is a pair of electrons in the bonding π orbital between the two carbons. Absorption of a photon of the appropriate wavelength can result in promotion of one of the bonding electrons from the p2p to the p*2p molecular orbital. (b) Assuming this electronic transition corresponds to the HOMO-LUMO transition, what is the LUMO in ethylene?

