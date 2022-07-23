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Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 110c
Chapter 9, Problem 110c

(c) It turns out that the difference in energies between the valence atomic orbitals of H and F are sufficiently different that we can neglect the interaction of the 1s orbital of hydrogen with the 2s orbital of fluorine.
The 1s orbital of hydrogen will mix only with one 2p orbital of fluorine. Draw pictures showing the proper orientation of all three 2p orbitals on F interacting with a 1s orbital on H. Which of the 2p orbitals can actually make a bond with a 1s orbital, assuming that the atoms lie on the z-axis?

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Identify the atomic orbitals involved: The hydrogen atom has a 1s orbital, and the fluorine atom has three 2p orbitals (2p_x, 2p_y, and 2p_z).
Understand the orientation: Since the atoms lie on the z-axis, the 2p_z orbital of fluorine is aligned along this axis, making it the most likely candidate to interact with the 1s orbital of hydrogen.
Visualize the orbitals: Draw the 1s orbital of hydrogen as a sphere centered on the z-axis. For fluorine, draw the 2p_x and 2p_y orbitals as dumbbell-shaped lobes perpendicular to the z-axis, and the 2p_z orbital as a dumbbell-shaped lobe along the z-axis.
Determine the interaction: The 1s orbital of hydrogen can overlap with the 2p_z orbital of fluorine because they are both aligned along the z-axis, allowing for effective overlap and bond formation.
Conclude the bonding: The 2p_x and 2p_y orbitals of fluorine do not align with the 1s orbital of hydrogen along the z-axis, so they do not participate in bonding. Only the 2p_z orbital of fluorine can form a sigma bond with the 1s orbital of hydrogen.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Orbitals

Atomic orbitals are regions in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons. The 1s orbital is spherical and closest to the nucleus, while p orbitals (like the 2p) have a dumbbell shape and are oriented along specific axes (x, y, z). Understanding the shapes and orientations of these orbitals is crucial for predicting how atoms will interact and bond with each other.

Orbital Hybridization

Orbital hybridization is the concept where atomic orbitals mix to form new hybrid orbitals that can form bonds. In this case, the 1s orbital of hydrogen can interact with the 2p orbitals of fluorine, but only certain orientations will allow for effective overlap and bonding. This concept helps explain the geometry and strength of chemical bonds formed between atoms.
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Molecular Orbital Theory

Molecular orbital theory describes how atomic orbitals combine to form molecular orbitals, which can be occupied by electrons from the bonded atoms. The interaction between the 1s orbital of hydrogen and the 2p orbitals of fluorine leads to the formation of bonding and antibonding molecular orbitals. This theory is essential for understanding the stability and properties of the resulting molecule.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
a) Using only the valence atomic orbitals of a hydrogenatom and a fluorine atom, and following the model ofFigure 9.46, how many MOs would you expect for the HFmolecule?

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Textbook Question

The energy-level diagram in Figure 9.36 shows that the sideways overlap of a pair of p orbitals produces two molecular orbitals, one bonding and one antibonding. In ethylene there is a pair of electrons in the bonding π orbital between the two carbons. Absorption of a photon of the appropriate wavelength can result in promotion of one of the bonding electrons from the p2p to the p*2p molecular orbital. (b) Assuming this electronic transition corresponds to the HOMO-LUMO transition, what is the LUMO in ethylene?

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Textbook Question

(b) How many of the MOs from part (a) would be occupied by electrons?

Textbook Question

Azo dyes are organic dyes that are used for many applications, such as the coloring of fabrics. Many azo dyes are derivatives of the organic substance azobenzene, C12H10N2. A closely related substance is hydrazobenzene, C12H12N2. The Lewis structures of these two substances are

(Recall the shorthand notation used for benzene.) (c) Predict the N¬N¬C angles in each of the substances.

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