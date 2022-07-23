Chapter 9, Problem 13b
(b) How many nonbonding electrons surround the Xe in XeF2?
The molecule shown below is called furan. It is represented in typical shorthand way for organic molecules, with hydrogen atoms not shown, and each of the 4 vertices representing a carbon atom.
(e) The C¬C¬C bond angles in furan are much smaller than those in benzene. The likely reason is which of the following: (i) The hybridization of the carbon atoms in furan is different from that in benzene, (ii) Furan does not have another resonance structure equivalent to the one above, or (iii) The atoms in a five-membered ring are forced to adopt smaller angles than in a six-membered ring.
The following is part of a molecular orbital energy-level diagram for MOs constructed from 1s atomic orbitals.
(a) What labels do we use for the two MOs shown?
(a) An AB2 molecule is linear. How many nonbonding electron pairs are around the A atom from this information?
(c) Is XeF2 linear
(a) Boron trichloride 1BCl32 and the carbonate ion 1CO3 2- 2 are both described as trigonal. What does this indicate about their bond angles?
(b) The PCl3 molecule is trigonal pyramidal, while ICl3 is T-shaped. Which of these molecules is flat?