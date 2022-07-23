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Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 11c1
Chapter 9, Problem 11c1

For each of these contour representations of molecular orbitals, identify (c) whether the MO is bonding or antibonding (i)
Contour representations of molecular orbitals for bonding and antibonding identification.

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Step 1: Identify the molecular orbitals (MOs) in the image. There are three MOs labeled (i), (ii), and (iii).
Step 2: For MO (i), observe the overlap of the atomic orbitals. The constructive overlap (same phase) between the orbitals indicates a bonding MO.
Step 3: For MO (ii), observe the overlap of the atomic orbitals. The destructive overlap (opposite phase) between the orbitals indicates an antibonding MO.
Step 4: For MO (iii), observe the overlap of the atomic orbitals. The constructive overlap (same phase) between the orbitals indicates a bonding MO.
Step 5: Summarize the findings: MO (i) is bonding, MO (ii) is antibonding, and MO (iii) is bonding.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Orbitals (MOs)

Molecular orbitals are formed by the combination of atomic orbitals when atoms bond together. They can be classified as bonding or antibonding. Bonding MOs have lower energy and increase the stability of a molecule, while antibonding MOs have higher energy and can destabilize the molecule. Understanding the shape and energy of these orbitals is crucial for predicting molecular behavior.
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Bonding vs. Antibonding Orbitals

Bonding orbitals are characterized by an increased electron density between the nuclei of two atoms, which helps to hold the atoms together. In contrast, antibonding orbitals have a node between the nuclei, leading to decreased electron density in that region, which can weaken or prevent bond formation. Identifying these orbitals is essential for understanding molecular stability and reactivity.
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Contour Representations

Contour representations visually depict the regions of space where electrons are likely to be found in molecular orbitals. The shapes and colors in these diagrams indicate areas of high and low electron density. By analyzing these representations, one can determine whether an orbital is bonding or antibonding based on the overlap and arrangement of the lobes.
Related Practice
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(a) An AB2 molecule is linear. How many nonbonding electron pairs are around the A atom from this information?

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(b) How many nonbonding electrons surround the Xe in XeF2?

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Textbook Question

For each of these contour representations of molecular orbitals, identify (b) the type of MO (s or p) (iii)

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Textbook Question

For each of these contour representations of molecular orbitals, identify (a) the atomic orbitals (s or p) used to construct the MO (iii)

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(a) Boron trichloride 1BCl32 and the carbonate ion 1CO3 2- 2 are both described as trigonal. What does this indicate about their bond angles?

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Textbook Question

For each of these contour representations of molecular orbitals, identify (b) the type of MO (s or p) (i)

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