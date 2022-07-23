Textbook Question
An AB2 molecule is described as having a tetrahedral geometry. (a) How many nonbonding domains are on atom A?
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An AB2 molecule is described as having a tetrahedral geometry. (a) How many nonbonding domains are on atom A?
Consider the following XF4 ions: PF4-, BrF4-, ClF4+, and AlF4-. (c) Which of the ions will have an octahedral electron-domain geometry?
Consider the molecule PF4Cl. (c) Predict the molecular geometry of PF4Cl. How did your answer for part (b) influence your answer here in part (c)?
An AB2 molecule is described as having a tetrahedral geometry. (b) Based on the information given, which of the following is the molecular geometry of the molecule: (i) linear, (ii) bent, (iii) trigonal planar, or (iv) tetrahedral?
Consider the molecule PF4Cl. (a) Draw a Lewis structure for the molecule, and predict its electron-domain geometry.