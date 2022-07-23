Textbook Question
a) Predict the electron-domain geometry around the central S atom in SF2, SF4, and SF6.
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a) Predict the electron-domain geometry around the central S atom in SF2, SF4, and SF6.
Fill in the blank spaces in the following chart. If the molecule column is blank, find an example that fulfills the conditions of the rest of the row. Molecule Electron-Domain Hybridization Dipole Geometry of Central Atom Moment? Yes or No CO2 sp3 Yes sp3 No Trigonal planar No SF4 Octahedral No sp2 Yes Trigonal bipyramidal No XeF2
An AB5 molecule adopts the geometry shown here. (c) Suppose the B atoms are halogen atoms. Of which group in the periodic table is atom A a member: (i) Group 15, (ii) Group 16, (iii) Group 17, (iv) Group 18, or (v) More information is needed?