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Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 92e
Chapter 9, Problem 92e

Ethyl propanoate, CH3CH2COOCH2CH3, gives a fruity pineapple-like smell. (e) What are the approximate bond angles around each carbon atom in the molecule?

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Identify the hybridization of each carbon atom in the molecule. Carbon atoms in organic molecules are typically sp3, sp2, or sp hybridized.
For sp3 hybridized carbon atoms, the bond angles are approximately 109.5 degrees. This is typical for carbon atoms forming four single bonds.
For sp2 hybridized carbon atoms, the bond angles are approximately 120 degrees. This occurs when a carbon atom forms a double bond and two single bonds.
For sp hybridized carbon atoms, the bond angles are approximately 180 degrees. This is seen when a carbon atom forms a triple bond or two double bonds.
Examine the structure of ethyl propanoate: CH3CH2COOCH2CH3. Determine the hybridization of each carbon atom based on the types of bonds they form and assign the corresponding bond angles.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bond Angles

Bond angles are the angles formed between three atoms in a molecule, specifically between the bonds that connect them. In organic molecules, these angles are influenced by the hybridization of the central atom. For example, in sp3 hybridized carbon, the bond angles are approximately 109.5 degrees, while in sp2 hybridized carbon, they are about 120 degrees.
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Hybridization

Hybridization is the concept of mixing atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can accommodate the bonding requirements of a molecule. In ethyl propanoate, the carbon atoms can be sp3 or sp2 hybridized, depending on their bonding environment. This hybridization determines the geometry and bond angles around each carbon atom.
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Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom. In ethyl propanoate, the geometry around the carbon atoms will influence the bond angles, which can be predicted using VSEPR theory, leading to specific angles based on their hybridization.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a) Predict the electron-domain geometry around the central S atom in SF2, SF4, and SF6.

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blank spaces in the following chart. If the molecule column is blank, find an example that fulfills the conditions of the rest of the row. Molecule Electron-Domain Hybridization Dipole Geometry of Central Atom Moment? Yes or No CO2 sp3 Yes sp3 No Trigonal planar No SF4 Octahedral No sp2 Yes Trigonal bipyramidal No XeF2

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Textbook Question
Although I3- is a known ion, F3- is not. (d) Yet another classmate says F3- does not exist because F is too small to make bonds to more than one atom. Is this classmate possibly correct?
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Textbook Question

An AB5 molecule adopts the geometry shown here. (c) Suppose the B atoms are halogen atoms. Of which group in the periodic table is atom A a member: (i) Group 15, (ii) Group 16, (iii) Group 17, (iv) Group 18, or (v) More information is needed?

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