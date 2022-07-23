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Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 74b
Chapter 9, Problem 74b

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (b) The probability is always 0% for finding an electron in an antibonding orbital.

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Understand the concept of molecular orbitals: In molecular orbital theory, electrons are not localized between atoms but are spread over the entire molecule. Molecular orbitals are formed by the combination of atomic orbitals.
Differentiate between bonding and antibonding orbitals: Bonding orbitals are lower in energy and stabilize the molecule, while antibonding orbitals are higher in energy and can destabilize the molecule.
Recognize the electron probability distribution: Electrons can occupy both bonding and antibonding orbitals. The probability of finding an electron in an antibonding orbital is not zero; it depends on the electron configuration and the energy levels of the orbitals.
Consider the electron configuration: Electrons fill the lowest energy orbitals first, but in excited states or certain configurations, electrons can occupy antibonding orbitals.
Evaluate the statement: Given the understanding that electrons can occupy antibonding orbitals, the statement that the probability is always 0% for finding an electron in an antibonding orbital is false.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antibonding Orbitals

Antibonding orbitals are molecular orbitals that result from the destructive interference of atomic orbitals. They are higher in energy than the corresponding bonding orbitals and are characterized by a node between the nuclei. Electrons in these orbitals can destabilize a molecule, making it less stable compared to when electrons occupy bonding orbitals.
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Probability Density

In quantum mechanics, the probability density describes the likelihood of finding an electron in a particular region of space. It is derived from the square of the wave function associated with the electron. For antibonding orbitals, while the probability of finding an electron in the region between the nuclei is low, it is not zero; thus, the statement in the question is false.
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Quantum Mechanics and Electron Behavior

Quantum mechanics governs the behavior of electrons in atoms and molecules, introducing concepts such as wave-particle duality and uncertainty. Electrons do not have fixed positions but exist in probabilistic states described by wave functions. This framework allows for the existence of various orbitals, including bonding and antibonding, each with distinct properties regarding electron distribution.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (c) Molecules containing electrons that occupy antibonding orbitals must be unstable.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (a) p orbitals can only make σ or σ* molecular orbitals.

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Textbook Question

Draw a picture that shows all three 2p orbitals on one atom and all three 2p orbitals on another atom. (c) How many antibonding orbitals, and of what type can be made from the two sets of 2p orbitals?

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (d) Electrons cannot occupy a nonbonding orbital.

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Textbook Question

Draw a picture that shows all three 2p orbitals on one atom and all three 2p orbitals on another atom. (b) How many p bonds can the two sets of 2p orbitals make with each other?

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