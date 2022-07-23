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Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 74c
Chapter 9, Problem 74c

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (c) Molecules containing electrons that occupy antibonding orbitals must be unstable.

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Understand the concept of molecular orbitals: In molecular orbital theory, electrons are distributed in bonding and antibonding orbitals. Bonding orbitals stabilize the molecule, while antibonding orbitals can destabilize it.
Consider the role of antibonding orbitals: Electrons in antibonding orbitals can reduce the overall bond order, which is calculated as (number of electrons in bonding orbitals - number of electrons in antibonding orbitals) / 2.
Evaluate the stability of a molecule: A molecule is considered stable if it has a positive bond order, meaning there are more electrons in bonding orbitals than in antibonding orbitals.
Analyze the statement: The presence of electrons in antibonding orbitals does not necessarily make a molecule unstable. It depends on the overall bond order. If the bond order is positive, the molecule can still be stable despite having electrons in antibonding orbitals.
Conclude the analysis: Therefore, the statement 'Molecules containing electrons that occupy antibonding orbitals must be unstable' is false, as stability depends on the net effect of both bonding and antibonding electrons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antibonding Orbitals

Antibonding orbitals are molecular orbitals that result from the destructive interference of atomic orbitals. When electrons occupy these orbitals, they tend to destabilize the molecule because they are associated with higher energy levels and can weaken the bond between atoms. This is in contrast to bonding orbitals, which stabilize the molecule by promoting electron sharing.
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Molecular Stability

Molecular stability refers to the tendency of a molecule to maintain its structure and resist decomposition. A stable molecule typically has a favorable balance of bonding and antibonding electrons, with more electrons in bonding orbitals than in antibonding ones. When a molecule has a significant number of electrons in antibonding orbitals, it is generally less stable and more likely to break apart.
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True/False Statements in Chemistry

In chemistry, true/false statements often require an understanding of underlying principles and definitions. Evaluating such statements involves analyzing the accuracy of claims based on established scientific knowledge. For example, determining whether a molecule with electrons in antibonding orbitals is unstable requires knowledge of molecular orbital theory and the implications of electron distribution on stability.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (b) The probability is always 0% for finding an electron in an antibonding orbital.

Textbook Question
Explain the following: (c) The O22 + ion has a stronger O—O bond than O2 itself.
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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (a) p orbitals can only make σ or σ* molecular orbitals.

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Textbook Question

Draw a picture that shows all three 2p orbitals on one atom and all three 2p orbitals on another atom. (c) How many antibonding orbitals, and of what type can be made from the two sets of 2p orbitals?

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (d) Electrons cannot occupy a nonbonding orbital.

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