Osmotic Pressure

Osmotic pressure is the pressure required to stop the flow of solvent into a solution through a semipermeable membrane. It is directly proportional to the molarity of the solute in the solution and can be calculated using the formula π = iCRT, where π is the osmotic pressure, i is the van 't Hoff factor, C is the molarity, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is the temperature in Kelvin. This concept is crucial for determining the minimum pressure needed for reverse osmosis.