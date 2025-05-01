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Ch.18 - Chemistry of the Environment
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.18 - Chemistry of the EnvironmentProblem 46
Chapter 18, Problem 46

Assume that a portable reverse-osmosis apparatus operates on seawater, whose concentrations of constituent ions are listed in Table 18.5, and that the desalinated water output has an effective molarity of about 0.02 M. What minimum pressure must be applied by hand pumping at 297 K to cause reverse osmosis to occur? (Hint: Refer to Section 13.5.)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the concept of reverse osmosis, which involves applying pressure to overcome the natural osmotic pressure and force water through a semipermeable membrane, leaving solutes behind.
Use the formula for osmotic pressure: \( \Pi = iMRT \), where \( \Pi \) is the osmotic pressure, \( i \) is the van't Hoff factor, \( M \) is the molarity of the solution, \( R \) is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K), and \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin.
Determine the effective molarity of the seawater solution using the given data or reference table. Assume the van't Hoff factor \( i \) is approximately equal to the number of ions produced per formula unit of the solute.
Substitute the values into the osmotic pressure formula: \( \Pi = iMRT \), using the effective molarity of the seawater, the ideal gas constant, and the temperature (297 K).
Calculate the minimum pressure required for reverse osmosis by ensuring it is greater than the calculated osmotic pressure. This pressure must be applied to the seawater to achieve desalination.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reverse Osmosis

Reverse osmosis is a water purification process that uses a semipermeable membrane to remove ions, molecules, and larger particles from drinking water. In this process, pressure is applied to overcome osmotic pressure, allowing water to flow from a region of higher solute concentration (seawater) to a region of lower solute concentration (desalinated water). This is essential for understanding how to calculate the pressure needed to achieve desalination.
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Osmosis Example

Osmotic Pressure

Osmotic pressure is the pressure required to stop the flow of solvent into a solution through a semipermeable membrane. It is directly proportional to the molarity of the solute in the solution and can be calculated using the formula π = iCRT, where π is the osmotic pressure, i is the van 't Hoff factor, C is the molarity, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is the temperature in Kelvin. This concept is crucial for determining the minimum pressure needed for reverse osmosis.
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Osmotic Pressure Formula

Ideal Gas Constant (R)

The ideal gas constant (R) is a fundamental constant used in various equations in chemistry, including those related to gas laws and osmotic pressure. Its value is approximately 0.0821 L·atm/(K·mol) or 8.314 J/(K·mol), depending on the units used. In the context of reverse osmosis, R is used in the osmotic pressure equation to relate temperature and molarity to the pressure required for the process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In the lime soda process once used in large scale munici-pal water softening, calcium hydroxide prepared from lime and sodium carbonate are added to precipitate Ca2+ as CaCO3(s) and Mg2+ as Mg(OH)2(s): Ca2+(aq) + CO32-(aq) → CaCO3(s) Mg2+(aq) + 2 OH-(aq) → MgOH2(aq) How many moles of Ca(OH)2 and Na2CO3 should be added to soften (remove the Ca2+ and Mg2+) 1200 L of water in which [Ca2+] = 5.0x10-4 M and [Mg2+] = 7.0x10-4 M?

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Textbook Question

The organic anion

is found in most detergents. Assume that the anion under-goes aerobic decomposition in the following manner: C18H29SO3- + 51 O2 → 36 CO2(aq) + 28 H2O (l) + 2 H+(aq) + 2 SO42-(aq) What is the total mass of O2 required to biodegrade 10.0 g of this substance?

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Textbook Question

The Ogallala aquifer described in the Closer Look box in Section 18.3, provides 82% of the drinking water for the people who live in the region, although more than 75% of the water that is pumped from it is for irrigation. Irrigation withdrawals are approximately 18 billion gallons per day. (a) Assuming that 2% of the rainfall that falls on an area of 600,000 km2 recharges the aquifer, what average annual rainfall would be required to replace the water removed for irrigation?

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Textbook Question

(a) What are trihalomethanes (THMs)? (b) Draw the Lewis structures of two example THMs.

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