Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)

The solubility product constant (Ksp) is a numerical value that represents the equilibrium between a solid and its ions in a saturated solution. For Mg(OH)2, Ksp indicates the maximum concentration of Mg2+ and OH- ions that can exist in solution before precipitation occurs. Understanding Ksp is essential to determine if the concentration of ions exceeds this value, leading to precipitation.