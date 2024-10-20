The Ogallala aquifer described in the Closer Look box in Section 18.3, provides 82% of the drinking water for the people who live in the region, although more than 75% of the water that is pumped from it is for irrigation. Irrigation withdrawals are approximately 18 billion gallons per day. (a) Assuming that 2% of the rainfall that falls on an area of 600,000 km2 recharges the aquifer, what average annual rainfall would be required to replace the water removed for irrigation?