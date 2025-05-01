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Ch.18 - Chemistry of the Environment
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.18 - Chemistry of the EnvironmentProblem 41
Chapter 18, Problem 41

At the first-stage recovery of magnesium from seawater, the precipitation of Mg(OH)2 with CaO occurs in the following reaction: Mg2+(aq) + CaO(s) + H2O(l) → Mg(OH)2(s) + Ca2+(aq). What mass of CaO, in grams, is needed to precipitate 1000 lb of Mg(OH)2?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the mass of Mg(OH)_2 from pounds to grams using the conversion factor: 1 lb = 453.592 grams.
Calculate the molar mass of Mg(OH)_2 by adding the atomic masses of magnesium (Mg), oxygen (O), and hydrogen (H) from the periodic table.
Determine the number of moles of Mg(OH)_2 by dividing the mass in grams by the molar mass of Mg(OH)_2.
Use the stoichiometry of the balanced chemical equation to find the moles of CaO needed. According to the equation, 1 mole of Mg(OH)_2 is produced per mole of CaO.
Calculate the mass of CaO required by multiplying the moles of CaO by its molar mass, which is the sum of the atomic masses of calcium (Ca) and oxygen (O).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced equation. It allows us to determine the relationships between the amounts of substances involved, enabling us to convert between moles and grams. In this case, understanding the stoichiometric ratios from the reaction is essential to find out how much CaO is needed to precipitate a specific mass of Mg(OH)2.
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Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is crucial for converting between the mass of a substance and the number of moles. To solve the problem, we need to calculate the molar masses of Mg(OH)2 and CaO to convert the mass of Mg(OH)2 into moles and subsequently find the required mass of CaO.
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Precipitation Reaction

A precipitation reaction occurs when two soluble salts react in solution to form an insoluble product, known as a precipitate. In this scenario, Mg(OH)2 is the precipitate formed from the reaction of Mg2+ ions with CaO in the presence of water. Understanding this concept helps clarify the process of recovering magnesium from seawater and the significance of the reactants involved.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Phosphorus is present in seawater to the extent of 0.07 ppm by mass. Assuming that the phosphorus is present as dihydrogenphosphate, H2PO4-, calculate the correspond-ing molar concentration of H2PO4- in seawater.

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Textbook Question

The enthalpy of fusion of water is 6.01 kJ/mol. Sunlight striking Earth's surface supplies 168 W per square meter (1 W = 1 watt = 1 J/s). (b) The specific heat capacity of ice is 2.032 J/g°C. If the initial temperature of a 1.00 square emter patch of ice is -5.0°C, what is its final temperature after being in sunlight for 12 h, assuming no phase changes and assuming that sunlight penetration uniformly to a depth of 1.00 cm?

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Textbook Question

The Ogallala aquifer described in the Closer Look box in Section 18.3, provides 82% of the drinking water for the people who live in the region, although more than 75% of the water that is pumped from it is for irrigation. Irrigation withdrawals are approximately 18 billion gallons per day. (a) Assuming that 2% of the rainfall that falls on an area of 600,000 km2 recharges the aquifer, what average annual rainfall would be required to replace the water removed for irrigation?

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Textbook Question

The enthalpy of evaporation of water is 40.67 kJ/mol. Sunlight striking Earth's surface supplies 168 W per square meter (1 W = 1 watt = 1 J/s). (b) The specific heat capacity of liquid water is 4.184 J/g°C. If the initial surface temperature of a 1.00 square meter patch of ocean is 26 °C, what is its final temperature after being in sunlight for 12 h, assuming no phase changes and assuming that sunlight penetrates uniformly to depth of 10.0 cm?

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