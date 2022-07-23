The Henry's law constant for CO2 in water at 25 °C is 3.1x10^-2 M atm-1. (a) What is the soubility of CO2 in water at this temperature if the soltuion is in contact with air at normal atmospheric pressure?
The precipitation of Al(OH)3 (Ksp) = 1.3⨉10-33) is sometimes used ot purify water. (a) Estimate the pH at which precipitation of Al(OH)3 will begin if 5.0 lb of Al2(SO4)3 is added to 2000 gal of water
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Key Concepts
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)
pH and Hydroxide Ion Concentration
Stoichiometry and Dilution
The pH of a particular raindrop is 5.6.
(a) Assuming the major species in the raindrop are H2CO3(aq), HCO3-(aq) and CO32- (aq), Calculate the concentrations of these species in the raindrop, assuming the total carbonate concentration is 1.0 * 10-5 M. The appropriate Ka values are given in Table 16.3.
(b) What experiments could you do to test the hypothesis that the rain also contains sulfur-containing species that contribute to its pH? Assume you have a large sample of rain to test.
The valuable polymer polyurethane is made by a condensa- tion reaction of alcohols (ROH) with compounds that con- tain an isocyanate group (RNCO). Two reactions that can generate a urethane monomer are shown here: (i)
(ii)
(c) If you wanted to promote the formation of the isocyanate intermediate in each reaction, what could you do, using Le Châtelier's principle?
The pH of a particular raindrop is 5.6. (b) What experiments could you do to test the hypothesis that the rain also contains sulfur-containing species that contribute to its pH? Assume you have a large sample of rain to test.
The following data were collected for the desturction of O3 by H (O3 + H → O2 + OH) at very low concentrations (b) Calculate the rate constant