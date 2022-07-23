Textbook Question
What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? e. 3.50×103 cm3
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What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? e. 3.50×103 cm3
(a) The diameter of Earth at the equator is 7926.381 mi. Round this number to three significant figures and express it in standard exponential notation.
Round each of the following numbers to four significant figures and express the result in standard exponential notation: (e) −0.0357202.
Round each of the following numbers to four significant figures and express the result in standard exponential notation: (a) 102.53070
What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? b. 32.40 s
What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? d. 0.00404 L