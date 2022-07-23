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Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 46e
Chapter 1, Problem 46e

Indicate the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities: e. 12.8690 g

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1
Identify the digits in the number 12.8690 g.
Recognize that all non-zero digits are significant.
Note that any zeros between non-zero digits are also significant.
Observe that trailing zeros in a decimal number are significant.
Count all the significant digits in 12.8690 g to determine the number of significant figures.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and ensuring that calculations reflect the precision of the data.
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Rules for Counting Significant Figures

There are specific rules for determining the number of significant figures in a measurement. For example, all non-zero digits are significant, zeros between significant digits are significant, and trailing zeros in a decimal number are also significant. Familiarity with these rules allows for consistent and accurate communication of measurement precision.
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Measurement Precision

Measurement precision refers to the degree of reproducibility or consistency of a set of measurements. It is often indicated by the number of significant figures in a measurement, which reflects the uncertainty in the measurement process. Understanding precision is essential for evaluating the reliability of experimental data and results.
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