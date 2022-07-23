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Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 45b
Chapter 1, Problem 45b

What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? b. 32.40 s

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1
Identify the rules for determining significant figures: All non-zero digits are significant, any zeros between significant digits are significant, and trailing zeros in a decimal number are significant.
Examine the number 32.40 s.
Identify the non-zero digits: 3 and 2 are significant.
Identify the zero between significant digits: There is no zero between significant digits in this case.
Identify the trailing zero in the decimal portion: The zero after the decimal point is significant because it indicates precision.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and ensuring that calculations reflect the precision of the data.
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Rules for Counting Significant Figures

There are specific rules for determining the number of significant figures in a measurement. For example, all non-zero digits are significant, leading zeros are not, and trailing zeros in a decimal number are significant. Knowing these rules helps in identifying how precise a measurement is and in maintaining that precision in calculations.
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Measurement Precision

Measurement precision refers to the degree of reproducibility of a measurement, which is often indicated by the number of significant figures. A measurement with more significant figures suggests a higher level of precision. Understanding this concept is essential for interpreting data and making informed conclusions in scientific contexts.
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Related Practice
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For January through April 2020, at the height of the global coronavirus pandemic, it is estimated that global emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) decreased by 940 million metric tons (1 metric ) compared to the same period in 2019. a. Express this mass of CO2 in grams without exponential notation, using an appropriate metric prefix.

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Textbook Question

What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? e. 3.50×103 cm3

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Textbook Question

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Indicate the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities: e. 12.8690 g

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Textbook Question

What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? d. 0.00404 L

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