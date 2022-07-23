For January through April 2020, at the height of the global coronavirus pandemic, it is estimated that global emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) decreased by 940 million metric tons (1 metric ) compared to the same period in 2019. a. Express this mass of CO2 in grams without exponential notation, using an appropriate metric prefix.
What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? b. 32.40 s
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Key Concepts
Significant Figures
Rules for Counting Significant Figures
Measurement Precision
What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? e. 3.50×103 cm3
Indicate which of the following are exact numbers: (a) the mass of a 32-oz bag of sugar, (b) the number of students in your chemistry class, (c) the temperature of the surface of the Sun, (d) the mass of a postage stamp, (e) the number of milliliters in a cubic meter of water, (f) the average height of NBA basketball players.
Indicate the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities: e. 12.8690 g
Indicate which of the following are exact numbers: (a) the mass of a 3- by 5-in. index card, (b) the number of ounces in a pound, (c) the volume of a cup of Seattle's Best coffee, (d) the number of inches in a mile, (e) the number of microseconds in a week, (f) the number of pages in this book.
What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? d. 0.00404 L