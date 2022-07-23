Chapter 1, Problem 47e
Round each of the following numbers to four significant figures and express the result in standard exponential notation: (e) −0.0357202.
Video transcript
What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? e. 3.50×103 cm3
Indicate the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities: e. 12.8690 g
Round each of the following numbers to four significant figures and express the result in standard exponential notation: (a) 102.53070
(a) The diameter of Earth at the equator is 7926.381 mi. Round this number to three significant figures and express it in standard exponential notation.
(b) The circumference of Earth through the poles is 40,008 km. Round this number to four significant figures and express it in standard exponential notation.
Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 14.3505 + 2.65