Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 47e
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 47e

Round each of the following numbers to four significant figures and express the result in standard exponential notation: (e) −0.0357202.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to write the given and standard exponential notation rounded off to two significant figures. And then we have our value here. So the very first thing we want to do is we want to write out this value. You have six zeros followed by 92347. The first thing we want to do is we want to write a decimal point after the first non zero number. In this case that is nine. This is step one. Step two is we want to eliminate every non-0 number before that and so we'll have negative 9.2347. Since the question wants us to round 22 significant figures, we are going to round -9.23472, 0.2. And since this is an exponential notation we're going to refer back to our original number here. We're gonna say times 10 and we're gonna count how many decimal points that we have to go from our first decimal point to the new one that we drew. And that's going to be seven and it's going to be negative seven in this case because we our negative seven positions below zero. And so this would be our final answer. Nine point negative 9.2 times 10 to the negative seven. I hope this helped. And until next time
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? e. 3.50×103 cm3

3
views
Textbook Question

Indicate the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities: e. 12.8690 g

2
views
Textbook Question

Round each of the following numbers to four significant figures and express the result in standard exponential notation: (a) 102.53070

568
views
Textbook Question

(a) The diameter of Earth at the equator is 7926.381 mi. Round this number to three significant figures and express it in standard exponential notation.

900
views
Textbook Question

(b) The circumference of Earth through the poles is 40,008 km. Round this number to four significant figures and express it in standard exponential notation.

671
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Carry out the following operations and express the answers with the appropriate number of significant numbers. (a) 14.3505 + 2.65

549
views