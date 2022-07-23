What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? e. 3.50×103 cm3
What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? d. 0.00404 L
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Significant Figures
Leading Zeros
Counting Significant Figures
Indicate which of the following are exact numbers: (a) the mass of a 32-oz bag of sugar, (b) the number of students in your chemistry class, (c) the temperature of the surface of the Sun, (d) the mass of a postage stamp, (e) the number of milliliters in a cubic meter of water, (f) the average height of NBA basketball players.
Indicate the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities: e. 12.8690 g
Indicate which of the following are exact numbers: (a) the mass of a 3- by 5-in. index card, (b) the number of ounces in a pound, (c) the volume of a cup of Seattle's Best coffee, (d) the number of inches in a mile, (e) the number of microseconds in a week, (f) the number of pages in this book.
Round each of the following numbers to four significant figures and express the result in standard exponential notation: (a) 102.53070
What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? b. 32.40 s