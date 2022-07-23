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Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 45d
Chapter 1, Problem 45d

What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? d. 0.00404 L

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1
Identify the significant figures: Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. They include all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and any trailing zeros in the decimal portion.
Analyze the number: 0.00404 L
Ignore leading zeros: Leading zeros are not considered significant. In this case, the zeros before the first non-zero digit (4) are not significant.
Count the significant figures: The number 0.00404 has three significant figures: 4, 0, and 4.
Conclude: Therefore, the number 0.00404 L has three significant figures.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements in scientific contexts.
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Leading Zeros

Leading zeros are the zeros that precede all non-zero digits in a number. They are not considered significant because they do not affect the precision of the measurement. For example, in the number 0.00404, the leading zeros (0.00) do not count towards the significant figures.
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Counting Significant Figures

To determine the number of significant figures in a measurement, one must identify all non-zero digits, any zeros between them, and any trailing zeros in a decimal number. In the case of 0.00404 L, the significant figures are the '4', '0', and '4', totaling three significant figures.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? e. 3.50×103 cm3

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