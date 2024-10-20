Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Chapter 1, Problem 87
The mass of an empty oil drum is listed as 2.0×104 g. After a quantity of biodiesel fuel is added to the drum, the total mass is 7.05×105 g.
a. To how many significant figures should the mass of the biodiesel in the drum be reported?
b. The density of the biodiesel fuel is 0.875 g/cm3. What is the volume of biodiesel that has been added to the drum, in L?
Verified Solution
Video duration:6m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?