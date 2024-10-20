Chapter 1, Problem 87

The mass of an empty oil drum is listed as 2.0×104 g. After a quantity of biodiesel fuel is added to the drum, the total mass is 7.05×105 g.

a. To how many significant figures should the mass of the biodiesel in the drum be reported?

b. The density of the biodiesel fuel is 0.875 g/cm3. What is the volume of biodiesel that has been added to the drum, in L?