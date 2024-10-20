Chapter 1, Problem 81

An Olympic swimming pool is 164 ft long and 82 ft wide. Assume that it is filled to a depth of 3.0 m, which is the Olympic recommendation.

a. What volume of water in gal is needed to fill the pool?

b. What volume of water in L is needed to fill the pool?

c. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that in 2015 U.S. domestic use of water was 82 gal/day per person. Using this value for daily usage, for what length of time could the water used to fill an Olympic swimming pool provide the domestic water usage for a community of 25,000 residents?