The U.S. quarter has a mass of 5.67 g and is approximately 1.55 mm thick. (a) How many quarters would have to be stacked to reach 575 ft, the height of the Washington Monument?

Hi everyone here, we have a question, ask us how many dimes? 1.35 mm thick are needed to be put on top of each other to have a high equivalent to a two story building, which is 20 ft tall. So we're going to start out here with our 20 ft and we're going to multiply that by 12 inches over one ft, We're going to multiply that by 2.54cm over one inch, And we're going to multiply that by over once in a meter. And we're going to multiply that by one dime Over 1.35 mm. So our feet are canceling out, Our inches are canceling out, our centimeters are canceling out and are millimeters are canceling out, leaving us with dimes and that equals 4515 0. dimes And we can't have half a dime. So we're going to round that up to 4000 dimes and that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
