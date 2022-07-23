Chapter 1, Problem 80a
The U.S. quarter has a mass of 5.67 g and is approximately 1.55 mm thick. (a) How many quarters would have to be stacked to reach 575 ft, the height of the Washington Monument?
The distance from Earth to the Moon is approximately 240,000 mi. (c) The speed of light is 3.00 ⨉ 108 m/s. How long does it take for light to travel from Earth to the Moon and back again?
The distance from Earth to the Moon is approximately 240,000 mi. (d) Earth travels around the Sun at an average speed of 29.783 km/s. Convert this speed to miles per hour.
Which of the following would you characterize as a pure or nearly pure substance?
a. baking powder
b. lemon juice
c. propane gas, used in outdoor gas grills
d. aluminum foil
e. ibuprofen
f. bourbon whiskey
g. helium gas
h. clear water pumped from a deep aquifer
The U.S. quarter has a mass of 5.67 g and is approximately 1.55 mm thick. (c) How much money would this stack contain?
An Olympic swimming pool is 164 ft long and 82 ft wide. Assume that it is filled to a depth of 3.0 m, which is the Olympic recommendation.
a. What volume of water in gal is needed to fill the pool?
b. What volume of water in L is needed to fill the pool?
c. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that in 2015 U.S. domestic use of water was 82 gal/day per person. Using this value for daily usage, for what length of time could the water used to fill an Olympic swimming pool provide the domestic water usage for a community of 25,000 residents?
A watt is a measure of power (the rate of energy change) equal to 1 J/s. (b) An adult person radiates heat to the surroundings at about the same rate as a 100-watt electric incandescent light bulb. What is the total amount of energy in kcal radiated to the surroundings by an adult over a 24 h period?