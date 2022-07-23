Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 57b
Chapter 1, Problem 57b

(b) The lung capacity of the blue whale is 5.0×103 L. Convert this volume into gallons.

Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that the bag used to store of the blood donated by individuals approximately one type and volume. And our goal here is to convert this into leaders so one point Equals 473 ml. And now that we know that we can put it into equations, so we have one pint Times 473 ml over one pie times one leader Over 10 to the 3rd ml and our pints are going to cancel out and our milliliters are going to cancel out. And that equals 0. leaders. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
