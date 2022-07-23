Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 60d
Chapter 1, Problem 60d

Carry out the following conversions: (d) 1.955 m3 to yd3

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us to convert 455 centimeters cubed, two inches cube. So we need to remember that one inch equals 2. cm so 400 55 centimeters cubed times one inch Over 2.54 cm. And this whole fraction is cubed and our centimeters cubed are canceling out, And that equals 0.8 inches cubed. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
