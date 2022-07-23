Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 39d
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 39d

(d) A cubic piece of metal measures 5.00 cm on each edge. If the metal is nickel, whose density is 8.90 g/cm3, what is the mass of the cube?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here. We have a question telling us that a piece of a silver cube has an edge length of 6. cm. And our goal here is to calculate the mass of the Cube of the density of silver is 10.49 g per cm cubed. So we need to remember the formula density equals mass divided by volume, and the volume of a cube equals its side cubed, Which in this case is 6.50 cm. So we're going to keep that to get .625 cm cubed. And now we need to arrange our density equals mass over volume formula to get mass equals volume times density. And we know that our volume equals .625 centimeters cubed. And then we're going to multiply that by our density given to us in the problem which is 0.49 grams per centimeters cubed and our centimeters cubed are going to cancel out here. And that gives us 2880 g. And if we want to put that into scientific notation, we will take the decimal point 1 2, 3 places to the left. So 2.8, 8 Times 10 to the 3rd g. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) To identify a liquid substance, a student determined its density. Using a graduated cylinder, she measured out a 45-mL sample of the substance. She then measured the mass of the sample, finding that it weighed 38.5 g. She knew that the substance had to be either isopropyl alcohol 1density 0.785 g/mL2 or toluene (density 0.866 g/mL). What are the calculated density and the probable identity of the substance?

1320
views
Textbook Question

b. An experiment requires 78.1 g of benzene, a liquid whose density is 0.876 g/mL. Rather than weigh the sample on a balance, a chemist chooses to dispense the liquid using a graduated cylinder. What volume of the liquid should he use?

3
views
Textbook Question

c. A cubic piece of metal measures 5.00 cm on each edge. If the metal is nickel, whose density is 8.90 g/cm3, what is the mass of the cube?

3
views
Textbook Question

a. After the label fell off a bottle containing a clear liquid believed to be a solvent called tetrahydrofuran, a chemist measured the density of the liquid to verify its identity. A 25.0-mL portion of the liquid had a mass of 22.08 g. A chemistry handbook lists the density of tetrahydrofuran at 25 °C as 0.8833 g/mL. Is the calculated density in agreement with the tabulated value?

3
views
Textbook Question

b. An experiment requires 50.0 g of a substance called n-hexane, whose density at 25 °C is 0.6606 g/mL. What volume of n-hexane should be used?

4
views
Textbook Question

The density of titanium metal is 4.506 g/cm3 at 20 °C. What is the mass of a spherical ball of titanium with a diameter of 2.00 cm. [The volume of a sphere is (4/3) πr3, where r is the radius.]

2
views