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Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 40b
Chapter 1, Problem 40b

b. An experiment requires 50.0 g of a substance called n-hexane, whose density at 25 °C is 0.6606 g/mL. What volume of n-hexane should be used?

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Identify the given values: mass of n-hexane = 50.0 g and density of n-hexane = 0.6606 g/mL.
Recall the formula for density: \( \text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}} \).
Rearrange the formula to solve for volume: \( \text{Volume} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Density}} \).
Substitute the given values into the rearranged formula: \( \text{Volume} = \frac{50.0 \text{ g}}{0.6606 \text{ g/mL}} \).
Calculate the volume to find out how much n-hexane should be used.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density

Density is defined as the mass of a substance per unit volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) or kilograms per cubic meter (kg/m³). It is a crucial property that helps determine how much space a given mass of a substance will occupy. In this case, the density of n-hexane is provided, allowing us to calculate its volume based on the mass given.
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Volume Calculation

Volume can be calculated using the formula: Volume = Mass / Density. This relationship shows how mass and density are interrelated, enabling the determination of how much space a substance occupies. By rearranging this formula, we can find the volume of n-hexane needed for the experiment based on its mass and density.
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Units of Measurement

Understanding units of measurement is essential in chemistry, as it ensures accurate calculations and conversions. In this problem, mass is given in grams (g) and density in grams per milliliter (g/mL), which allows for direct volume calculation in milliliters (mL). Being proficient in unit conversions is vital for solving problems involving different physical quantities.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. After the label fell off a bottle containing a clear liquid believed to be a solvent called tetrahydrofuran, a chemist measured the density of the liquid to verify its identity. A 25.0-mL portion of the liquid had a mass of 22.08 g. A chemistry handbook lists the density of tetrahydrofuran at 25 °C as 0.8833 g/mL. Is the calculated density in agreement with the tabulated value?

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Textbook Question

For January through April 2020, at the height of the global coronavirus pandemic, it is estimated that global emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) decreased by 940 million metric tons (1 metric ) compared to the same period in 2019. a. Express this mass of CO2 in grams without exponential notation, using an appropriate metric prefix.

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Textbook Question

(d) A cubic piece of metal measures 5.00 cm on each edge. If the metal is nickel, whose density is 8.90 g/cm3, what is the mass of the cube?

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Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following are exact numbers: (a) the mass of a 3- by 5-in. index card, (b) the number of ounces in a pound, (c) the volume of a cup of Seattle's Best coffee, (d) the number of inches in a mile, (e) the number of microseconds in a week, (f) the number of pages in this book.

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Textbook Question

The density of titanium metal is 4.506 g/cm3 at 20 °C. What is the mass of a spherical ball of titanium with a diameter of 2.00 cm. [The volume of a sphere is (4/3) πr3, where r is the radius.]

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Textbook Question

c. A cubic piece of metal measures 5.00 cm on each edge. If the metal is nickel, whose density is 8.90 g/cm3, what is the mass of the cube?

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