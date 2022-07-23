a. After the label fell off a bottle containing a clear liquid believed to be a solvent called tetrahydrofuran, a chemist measured the density of the liquid to verify its identity. A 25.0-mL portion of the liquid had a mass of 22.08 g. A chemistry handbook lists the density of tetrahydrofuran at 25 °C as 0.8833 g/mL. Is the calculated density in agreement with the tabulated value?
b. An experiment requires 50.0 g of a substance called n-hexane, whose density at 25 °C is 0.6606 g/mL. What volume of n-hexane should be used?
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Key Concepts
Density
Volume Calculation
Units of Measurement
For January through April 2020, at the height of the global coronavirus pandemic, it is estimated that global emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) decreased by 940 million metric tons (1 metric ) compared to the same period in 2019. a. Express this mass of CO2 in grams without exponential notation, using an appropriate metric prefix.
(d) A cubic piece of metal measures 5.00 cm on each edge. If the metal is nickel, whose density is 8.90 g/cm3, what is the mass of the cube?
Indicate which of the following are exact numbers: (a) the mass of a 3- by 5-in. index card, (b) the number of ounces in a pound, (c) the volume of a cup of Seattle's Best coffee, (d) the number of inches in a mile, (e) the number of microseconds in a week, (f) the number of pages in this book.
The density of titanium metal is 4.506 g/cm3 at 20 °C. What is the mass of a spherical ball of titanium with a diameter of 2.00 cm. [The volume of a sphere is (4/3) πr3, where r is the radius.]
c. A cubic piece of metal measures 5.00 cm on each edge. If the metal is nickel, whose density is 8.90 g/cm3, what is the mass of the cube?