Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 40a
Chapter 1, Problem 40a

a. After the label fell off a bottle containing a clear liquid believed to be a solvent called tetrahydrofuran, a chemist measured the density of the liquid to verify its identity. A 25.0-mL portion of the liquid had a mass of 22.08 g. A chemistry handbook lists the density of tetrahydrofuran at 25 °C as 0.8833 g/mL. Is the calculated density in agreement with the tabulated value?

Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that a student needs cycle hexane. For an experiment. They asked their lab partner to get it from the storage cabinet. The lab partner then handed an unlabeled bottle and told them that it was the bottle for psycho Heche, saying that they used in the last experiment, To be sure they measured 15 millions of the liquid and found that it weighs 26.2 g. A chemistry textbook listed cyclo hexane to have a density of 0.773 g per millimeter at room temperature. Is it possible that the liquid is cyclo hexane? So we are going to use the formula mass equals volume times density. And we are looking for density. So density is going to equal mass divided by volume. And now we can plug in what we know. So density equals 26 0. g over mL And that equals 1.75 g per mil leader. And we're comparing that to 0.773 g per mil leader. So that is too far off. So now it cannot be psycho haixing. And those are our answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
b. An experiment requires 78.1 g of benzene, a liquid whose density is 0.876 g/mL. Rather than weigh the sample on a balance, a chemist chooses to dispense the liquid using a graduated cylinder. What volume of the liquid should he use?

c. A cubic piece of metal measures 5.00 cm on each edge. If the metal is nickel, whose density is 8.90 g/cm3, what is the mass of the cube?

(d) A cubic piece of metal measures 5.00 cm on each edge. If the metal is nickel, whose density is 8.90 g/cm3, what is the mass of the cube?

b. An experiment requires 50.0 g of a substance called n-hexane, whose density at 25 °C is 0.6606 g/mL. What volume of n-hexane should be used?

The density of titanium metal is 4.506 g/cm3 at 20 °C. What is the mass of a spherical ball of titanium with a diameter of 2.00 cm. [The volume of a sphere is (4/3) πr3, where r is the radius.]

For January through April 2020, at the height of the global coronavirus pandemic, it is estimated that global emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) decreased by 940 million metric tons (1 metric ) compared to the same period in 2019. a. Express this mass of CO2 in grams without exponential notation, using an appropriate metric prefix.

