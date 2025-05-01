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Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 41a
Chapter 1, Problem 41a

For January through April 2020, at the height of the global coronavirus pandemic, it is estimated that global emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) decreased by 940 million metric tons (1 metric ) compared to the same period in 2019. a. Express this mass of CO2 in grams without exponential notation, using an appropriate metric prefix.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding the problem: We need to convert 940 million metric tons of CO_2 into grams using an appropriate metric prefix.
Recall that 1 metric ton is equivalent to 1,000 kilograms, and 1 kilogram is equivalent to 1,000 grams.
Calculate the total mass in grams by multiplying 940 million metric tons by the conversion factors: 940 million metric tons * 1,000 kg/metric ton * 1,000 g/kg.
Perform the multiplication to find the total mass in grams.
Finally, express the result using an appropriate metric prefix, such as giga (G), which represents 10^9, to simplify the expression.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric Conversions

Understanding metric conversions is essential for converting between different units of measurement. In this case, converting metric tons to grams requires knowledge of the metric system, where 1 metric ton equals 1,000 kilograms, and 1 kilogram equals 1,000 grams. Therefore, to convert metric tons to grams, one must multiply the number of metric tons by 1,000,000 grams.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are important in scientific measurements as they convey the precision of a value. When performing calculations, the result should reflect the appropriate number of significant figures based on the least precise measurement. This concept ensures that the final answer is not misleading and accurately represents the precision of the data used in the calculation.
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Significant Figures Example

Metric Prefixes

Metric prefixes are used to denote multiples or fractions of a unit in the metric system. Common prefixes include 'kilo-' for thousands (10^3) and 'mega-' for millions (10^6). When expressing large quantities, using an appropriate metric prefix can simplify the representation of numbers, making them easier to read and understand, such as expressing 940 million grams as 940 megagrams.
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Metric Prefixes Usage
Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. After the label fell off a bottle containing a clear liquid believed to be a solvent called tetrahydrofuran, a chemist measured the density of the liquid to verify its identity. A 25.0-mL portion of the liquid had a mass of 22.08 g. A chemistry handbook lists the density of tetrahydrofuran at 25 °C as 0.8833 g/mL. Is the calculated density in agreement with the tabulated value?

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What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? e. 3.50×103 cm3

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Textbook Question

b. An experiment requires 50.0 g of a substance called n-hexane, whose density at 25 °C is 0.6606 g/mL. What volume of n-hexane should be used?

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Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following are exact numbers: (a) the mass of a 32-oz bag of sugar, (b) the number of students in your chemistry class, (c) the temperature of the surface of the Sun, (d) the mass of a postage stamp, (e) the number of milliliters in a cubic meter of water, (f) the average height of NBA basketball players.

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Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following are exact numbers: (a) the mass of a 3- by 5-in. index card, (b) the number of ounces in a pound, (c) the volume of a cup of Seattle's Best coffee, (d) the number of inches in a mile, (e) the number of microseconds in a week, (f) the number of pages in this book.

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Textbook Question

The density of titanium metal is 4.506 g/cm3 at 20 °C. What is the mass of a spherical ball of titanium with a diameter of 2.00 cm. [The volume of a sphere is (4/3) πr3, where r is the radius.]

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