Chapter 1, Problem 6aii

Consider the two spheres shown here, one made of silver and the other of aluminum. (a) What is the mass of each sphere in kg?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Determine the volume of each sphere using the formula for the volume of a sphere: $V = \frac{4}{3} \pi r^3$, where $r$ is the radius of the sphere. Identify the density of silver and aluminum from a reliable source. The density of silver is approximately 10.49 g/cm³, and the density of aluminum is approximately 2.70 g/cm³. View full solution Convert the volume of each sphere from cubic centimeters to cubic meters if necessary, as the density is given in g/cm³ and the mass is required in kg. Calculate the mass of each sphere using the formula: $\text{mass} = \text{density} \times \text{volume}$. Ensure that the units are consistent, converting grams to kilograms if needed. Verify the calculations and ensure that the mass is expressed in kilograms for both spheres.

