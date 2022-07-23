(b) Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a gas at room temperature and pressure. However, carbon dioxide can be put under pressure to become a 'supercritical fluid' that is a much safer dry-cleaning agent than tetrachloroethylene. At a certain pressure, the density of supercritical CO2 is 0.469 g/cm3. What is the mass of a 25.0-mL sample of supercritical CO2 at this pressure?
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 1, Problem 36b
Many scientific data are reported at 25 °C. What is this temperature in kelvins and in degrees Fahrenheit?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by converting the temperature from Celsius to Kelvin using the formula: K = °C + 273.15.
Substitute 25 °C into the formula to find the temperature in Kelvin.
Next, convert the temperature from Celsius to Fahrenheit using the formula: °F = (°C × \(\frac{9}{5}\)) + 32.
Substitute 25 °C into the formula to find the temperature in Fahrenheit.
Review the calculations to ensure accuracy and understand the relationship between the temperature scales.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Temperature Scales
Temperature can be measured in different scales, primarily Celsius (°C), Kelvin (K), and Fahrenheit (°F). Each scale has its own zero point and increment. Understanding how to convert between these scales is essential for interpreting scientific data, as many scientific contexts standardize temperature to Kelvin or Celsius.
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Kelvin Scale
The Kelvin scale is an absolute temperature scale used in scientific contexts, where 0 K (absolute zero) is the point at which molecular motion ceases. To convert Celsius to Kelvin, you add 273.15. Therefore, 25 °C is equivalent to 298.15 K, which is crucial for calculations in thermodynamics and other scientific fields.
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Fahrenheit Scale
The Fahrenheit scale is primarily used in the United States and is based on a different zero point and degree increment compared to Celsius. To convert Celsius to Fahrenheit, you can use the formula F = (C × 9/5) + 32. For 25 °C, this results in 77 °F, which is important for understanding temperature in everyday contexts.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Make the following conversions: f. 0 K to °F
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Textbook Question
Make the following conversions: e. 2500 °F to K
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Textbook Question
b. An experiment requires 78.1 g of benzene, a liquid whose density is 0.876 g/mL. Rather than weigh the sample on a balance, a chemist chooses to dispense the liquid using a graduated cylinder. What volume of the liquid should he use?
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Textbook Question
(a) A sample of tetrachloroethylene, a liquid used in dry cleaning that is being phased out because of its potential to cause cancer, has a mass of 40.55 g and a volume of 25.0 mL at 25 °C. What is its density at this temperature? Will tetrachloroethylene float on water? (Materials that are less dense than water will float.)
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Textbook Question
The temperature on a warm summer day is 87 °F. What is the temperature in °C?
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