Make the following conversions: f. 0 K to °F

Textbook Question
Make the following conversions: e. 2500 °F to K
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Make the following conversions: e. 2500 °F to K
Many scientific data are reported at 25 °C. What is this temperature in kelvins and in degrees Fahrenheit?
Make the following conversions: d. 315 K to °F
(a) A sample of tetrachloroethylene, a liquid used in dry cleaning that is being phased out because of its potential to cause cancer, has a mass of 40.55 g and a volume of 25.0 mL at 25 °C. What is its density at this temperature? Will tetrachloroethylene float on water? (Materials that are less dense than water will float.)
The temperature on a warm summer day is 87 °F. What is the temperature in °C?
Make the following conversions: a. 72 °F to °C