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Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 35f
Chapter 1, Problem 35f

Make the following conversions: f. 0 K to °F

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1
Convert the temperature from Kelvin to Celsius using the formula: \( °C = K - 273.15 \).
Substitute the given temperature in Kelvin (0 K) into the formula to find the temperature in Celsius.
Use the conversion formula from Celsius to Fahrenheit: \( °F = \frac{9}{5} °C + 32 \).
Substitute the Celsius temperature obtained from step 2 into the formula from step 3.
Simplify the expression to find the temperature in Fahrenheit.>

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Zero

Absolute zero is the theoretical temperature at which a system's entropy reaches its minimum value, and molecular motion ceases. It is defined as 0 Kelvin (K), which is equivalent to -273.15 degrees Celsius (°C) and -459.67 degrees Fahrenheit (°F). Understanding this concept is crucial for temperature conversions, as it serves as the baseline for the Kelvin scale.

Temperature Scales

There are several temperature scales used in science, with the most common being Kelvin, Celsius, and Fahrenheit. Each scale has its own zero point and increment size. The Kelvin scale is an absolute scale, while Celsius and Fahrenheit are relative scales based on the freezing and boiling points of water. Familiarity with these scales is essential for converting temperatures accurately.
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Temperature Conversion Formula

To convert temperatures between different scales, specific formulas are used. For converting Kelvin to Fahrenheit, the formula is °F = (K - 273.15) × 9/5 + 32. This formula accounts for the differences in zero points and the size of the degree increments between the scales, allowing for accurate temperature conversions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Make the following conversions: e. 2500 °F to K

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Textbook Question

Many scientific data are reported at 25 °C. What is this temperature in kelvins and in degrees Fahrenheit?

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Textbook Question

Make the following conversions: d. 315 K to °F

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Textbook Question

(a) A sample of tetrachloroethylene, a liquid used in dry cleaning that is being phased out because of its potential to cause cancer, has a mass of 40.55 g and a volume of 25.0 mL at 25 °C. What is its density at this temperature? Will tetrachloroethylene float on water? (Materials that are less dense than water will float.)

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Textbook Question

The temperature on a warm summer day is 87 °F. What is the temperature in °C?

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Textbook Question

Make the following conversions: a. 72 °F to °C

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