Make the following conversions: e. 2500 °F to K

Textbook Question
Make the following conversions: f. 0 K to °F
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Make the following conversions: f. 0 K to °F
Many scientific data are reported at 25 °C. What is this temperature in kelvins and in degrees Fahrenheit?
Make the following conversions: d. 315 K to °F
The temperature on a warm summer day is 87 °F. What is the temperature in °C?
Make the following conversions: a. 72 °F to °C
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: g. 5.1×102 cm