The distance from Earth to the Moon is approximately 240,000 mi. (c) The speed of light is 3.00 ⨉ 108 m/s. How long does it take for light to travel from Earth to the Moon and back again?
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 1, Problem 78
Which of the following would you characterize as a pure or nearly pure substance?
a. baking powder
b. lemon juice
c. propane gas, used in outdoor gas grills
d. aluminum foil
e. ibuprofen
f. bourbon whiskey
g. helium gas
h. clear water pumped from a deep aquifer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the definition of a pure substance: A pure substance consists of only one type of element or compound, with a uniform and definite composition.
Analyze each option to determine if it is a pure substance or a mixture: a. Baking powder is a mixture of several compounds, so it is not a pure substance.
b. Lemon juice is a mixture of water, citric acid, and other compounds, so it is not a pure substance.
c. Propane gas is a compound (C3H8) and can be considered a pure substance if it is not mixed with other gases.
d. Aluminum foil is made of aluminum (Al), an element, and is a pure substance.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Pure Substances
A pure substance consists of only one type of particle, which can be either an element or a compound. Pure substances have consistent properties and composition throughout, making them distinct from mixtures. For example, elements like helium or compounds like water are considered pure substances, while mixtures like baking powder or lemon juice contain multiple components.
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Mixtures
Mixtures are combinations of two or more substances that retain their individual properties and can be separated by physical means. They can be homogeneous (uniform composition) or heterogeneous (distinct phases). For instance, baking powder and lemon juice are mixtures, as they contain various ingredients that do not chemically bond together.
Chemical Composition
Chemical composition refers to the types and amounts of elements that make up a substance. Understanding the chemical composition helps in identifying whether a substance is pure or a mixture. For example, propane gas (C3H8) has a specific chemical formula indicating it is a pure compound, while substances like bourbon whiskey have complex compositions with various organic compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
The distance from Earth to the Moon is approximately 240,000 mi. (a) What is this distance in meters?
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Textbook Question
A watt is a measure of power (the rate of energy change) equal to 1 J/s. (b) An adult person radiates heat to the surroundings at about the same rate as a 100-watt electric incandescent light bulb. What is the total amount of energy in kcal radiated to the surroundings by an adult over a 24 h period?
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Textbook Question
The distance from Earth to the Moon is approximately 240,000 mi. (d) Earth travels around the Sun at an average speed of 29.783 km/s. Convert this speed to miles per hour.
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