Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown 15th Edition Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement Problem 2b
Chapter 1, Problem 2b

Which of the following figures represents (b) a mixture of two elements, (More than one picture might fit each description.)

Hello everyone today. We are being given the falling problem, choose the illustration that shows a mixture of two elements. More than one illustration can show a mixture of two elements. So essentially what we're looking for is a mixture of two elements. Or in other words either a compound or we're looking for a compound or a mixture. So if we look at 11 is actually going to be a pure element because it is composed of only one type of atom. So he said that pure elements are going to be only one type of adam or element. So this is going to apply to one so we can get rid of anti choice A. And it's also going to apply to the to the diagram six for illustration six. So we can get rid of Andrew choice D. As well. So we left the B and C. So one And six are pure. If we look at two we see that there are two types of single atoms. So we have two types of single atoms. This is essentially going to be two compounds. So too is going to be our answer or one of our answers at least. And then if we look between four and 5, Let's look at four with four, we see that it contains one single atom and one molecule that's composed of two types of atoms. So this is also going to be a mixture because as you said before it contains one single type of atom and one molecule Of one Type of Atom. So four and 2 are going to be your answers. and with that we have solved the problem overall, I hope this helped, and until next time.
