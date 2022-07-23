Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 2d
Chapter 1, Problem 2d

Which of the following figures represents (d) a mixture of an element and a compound? (More than one picture might fit each description.)

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to choose the image showing exactly one element and one compound. Before we do that, let's review the definitions of each. So an element, it's composed of only one type of element. And on the other hand a compound is composed of two or more types, So composed of two or more types of elements. So we can run through these answer choices and see which one fits. So for a. We noticed that we have two compounds and one element, the one element being these two green circles. So this is an element right? It's only consisting of one type. And then we see that we have two compounds. So we have this orange and purple compound here and we have this red and blue compound here with that being the case, this has two compounds and one element so answer choice A is not our answer for B. We see that we have two elements, so each of these is composed of one of each. So these two are elements and then we say we have one compound or this pink circle here. And so for B we have two elements and one compound. So answer choice B is not our answer. Moving on to see we see that we have three elements as each of these are only composed Of one type of element. So C cannot be our answer choices because we have three elements. We're looking for one element in one compound For D. We see that we have one compound and one element therefore. Andrew choice D. Is our correct answer. I hope this helped, and until next time.
