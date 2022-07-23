(a) Calculate the density of NO2 gas at 0.970 atm and 35 °C.
Magnesium can be used as a “getter” in evacuated enclosures to react with the last traces of oxygen. (The magnesium is usually heated by passing an electric current through a wire or ribbon of the metal.) If an enclosure of 0.452 L has a partial pressure of O2 of 3.5×10−6 torr at 27°C, what mass of magnesium will react according to the following equation?
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Stoichiometry
Molar Mass
Calcium hydride, CaH2, reacts with water to form hydrogen gas:
CaH2(𝑠)+2 H2O(𝑙)⟶Ca(OH)2(𝑎𝑞)+2 H2(𝑔)
This reaction is sometimes used to inflate life rafts, weather balloons, and the like, when a simple, compact means of generating H2 is desired. How many grams of CaH2 are needed to generate 145 L of H2 gas if the pressure of H2 is 825 torr at 21°C?
Acetylene gas, C2H2(𝑔), can be prepared by the reaction of calcium carbide with water:
CaC2(𝑠)+2 H2O(𝑙)⟶Ca(OH)2(𝑎𝑞)+C2H2(𝑔)
Calculate the volume of C2H2 that is collected over water at 23°C by reaction of 1.524 g of CaC2 if the total pressure of the gas is 753 torr. (The vapor pressure of water is tabulated in Appendix B.)
In the Dumas-bulb technique for determining the molar mass of an unknown liquid, you vaporize the sample of a liquid that boils below 100°C in a boiling-water bath and determine the mass of vapor required to fill the bulb. From the following data, calculate the molar mass of the unknown liquid: mass of unknown vapor, 1.012 g; volume of bulb, 354 cm3; pressure, 742 torr; temperature, 99°C.
Calculate the molar mass of a vapor that has a density of 7.135 g/L at 12°C and 743 torr.