Chapter 10, Problem 56

Calcium hydride, CaH2, reacts with water to form hydrogen gas:





CaH2(𝑠)+2 H2O(𝑙)⟶Ca(OH)2(𝑎𝑞)+2 H2(𝑔)

This reaction is sometimes used to inflate life rafts, weather balloons, and the like, when a simple, compact means of generating H2 is desired. How many grams of CaH2 are needed to generate 145 L of H2 gas if the pressure of H2 is 825 torr at 21°C?