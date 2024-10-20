Ch.10 - Gases
Chapter 10, Problem 56
Calcium hydride, CaH2, reacts with water to form hydrogen gas:
CaH2(𝑠)+2 H2O(𝑙)⟶Ca(OH)2(𝑎𝑞)+2 H2(𝑔)
This reaction is sometimes used to inflate life rafts, weather balloons, and the like, when a simple, compact means of generating H2 is desired. How many grams of CaH2 are needed to generate 145 L of H2 gas if the pressure of H2 is 825 torr at 21°C?
