Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
Back
Previous problem
Next problem
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 56

Chapter 10, Problem 56

Calcium hydride, CaH2, reacts with water to form hydrogen gas:


CaH2(𝑠)+2 H2O(𝑙)⟶Ca(OH)2(𝑎𝑞)+2 H2(𝑔)

This reaction is sometimes used to inflate life rafts, weather balloons, and the like, when a simple, compact means of generating H2 is desired. How many grams of CaH2 are needed to generate 145 L of H2 gas if the pressure of H2 is 825 torr at 21°C?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
7m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Previous problemNext problem