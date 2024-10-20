Chapter 10, Problem 68b

A sample of 5.00 mL of diethyl ether (C2H5OC2H5,density=0.7134 g/mL) is introduced into a 6.00-L vessel that already contains a mixture of N2 and O2, whose partial pressures are 𝑃N2=0.751atm and 𝑃O2=0.208atm. The temperature is held at 35.0°C, and the diethyl ether totally evaporates. b. Calculate the total pressure in the container.