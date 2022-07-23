Chapter 10, Problem 65
The atmospheric concentration of CO2 gas is presently 407 ppm (parts per million, by volume; that is, 407 L of every 106 L of the atmosphere are CO2). What is the mole fraction of CO2 in the atmosphere?.
Both Jacques Charles and Joseph Louis Guy-Lussac were avid balloonists. In his original flight in 1783, Jacques Charles used a balloon that contained approximately 31,150 L of H2. He generated the H2 using the reaction between iron and hydrochloric acid: Fe1s2 + 2 HCl1aq2 ¡ FeCl21aq2 + H21g2 How many kilograms of iron were needed to produce this volume of H2 if the temperature was 22 °C?
Acetylene gas, C2H2(𝑔), can be prepared by the reaction of calcium carbide with water:
CaC2(𝑠)+2 H2O(𝑙)⟶Ca(OH)2(𝑎𝑞)+C2H2(𝑔)
Calculate the volume of C2H2 that is collected over water at 23°C by reaction of 1.524 g of CaC2 if the total pressure of the gas is 753 torr. (The vapor pressure of water is tabulated in Appendix B.)
Consider a mixture of two gases, A and B, confined in a closed vessel. A quantity of a third gas, C, is added to the same vessel at the same temperature. How does the addition of gas C affect the following: (a) the partial pressure of gas A?
A plasma-screen TV contains thousands of tiny cells filled with a mixture of Xe, Ne, and He gases that emits light of specific wavelengths when a voltage is applied. A particular plasma cell, 0.900 mm×0.300 mm×10.0 mm, contains Xe, Ne, and He atoms in a ratio of 1:12:12, respectively, at a total pressure of 500 torr at 298 K. Calculate the number of Xe, Ne, and He atoms in the cell.
A piece of dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) with a mass of 5.50 g is placed in a 10.0-L vessel that already contains air at 705 torr and 24°C. After the carbon dioxide has totally sublimed, what is the partial pressure of the resultant CO2 gas, and the total pressure in the container, at 24°C?
A sample of 5.00 mL of diethyl ether (C2H5OC2H5,density=0.7134 g/mL) is introduced into a 6.00-L vessel that already contains a mixture of N2 and O2, whose partial pressures are 𝑃N2=0.751atm and 𝑃O2=0.208atm. The temperature is held at 35.0°C, and the diethyl ether totally evaporates. b. Calculate the total pressure in the container.