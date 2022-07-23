Mass to Moles Conversion

To calculate mole fractions, it is necessary to convert the mass of each component in the mixture to moles. This is done using the formula: moles = mass (g) / molar mass (g/mol). Knowing the molar masses of O₂, N₂, and H₂ allows for the determination of the number of moles of each gas, which is crucial for finding the total moles and subsequently the mole fractions.