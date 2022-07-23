At an underwater depth of 250 ft, the pressure is 8.38 atm. What should the mole percent of oxygen be in the diving gas for the partial pressure of oxygen in the mixture to be 0.21 atm, the same as in air at 1 atm?
(a) What are the mole fractions of H2 in a mixture of 15.08 g of O2, 8.17 g of N2, and 2.64 g of H2?
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Key Concepts
Mole Concept
Mole Fraction
Mass to Moles Conversion
A sample of 3.00 g of SO2(g) originally in a 5.00-L vessel at 21 °C is transferred to a 10.0-L vessel at 26 °C. A sample of 2.35 g of N2(g) originally in a 2.50-L vessel at 20 °C is transferred to this same 10.0-L vessel. (a) What is the partial pressure of SO2(g) in the larger container? (b) What is the partial pressure of N2(g) in this vessel?
(a) What are the mole fractions of N2 in a mixture of 15.08 g of O2, 8.17 g of N2, and 2.64 g of H2?
A quantity of N2 gas originally held at 5.25 atm pressure in a 1.00-L container at 26°C is transferred to a 12.5-L container at 20°C. A quantity of O2 gas originally at 5.25 atm and 26°C in a 5.00-L container is transferred to this same container. What is the total pressure in the new container?
A rigid vessel containing a 3:1 mol ratio of carbon dioxide and water vapor is held at 200°C where it has a total pressure of 2.00 atm. If the vessel is cooled to 10°C so that all of the water vapor condenses, what is the pressure of carbon dioxide? Neglect the volume of the liquid water that forms on cooling.
Determine whether each of the following changes will increase, decrease, or not affect the rate with which gas molecules collide with the walls of their container: (a) increasing the volume of the container (b) increasing the temperature (c) increasing the molar mass of the gas