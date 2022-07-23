(a) What are the mole fractions of N2 in a mixture of 15.08 g of O2, 8.17 g of N2, and 2.64 g of H2?
A sample of 3.00 g of SO2(g) originally in a 5.00-L vessel at 21 °C is transferred to a 10.0-L vessel at 26 °C. A sample of 2.35 g of N2(g) originally in a 2.50-L vessel at 20 °C is transferred to this same 10.0-L vessel. (a) What is the partial pressure of SO2(g) in the larger container? (b) What is the partial pressure of N2(g) in this vessel?
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Partial Pressure
Molar Mass and Mass to Moles Conversion
(a) What are the mole fractions of H2 in a mixture of 15.08 g of O2, 8.17 g of N2, and 2.64 g of H2?
A quantity of N2 gas originally held at 5.25 atm pressure in a 1.00-L container at 26°C is transferred to a 12.5-L container at 20°C. A quantity of O2 gas originally at 5.25 atm and 26°C in a 5.00-L container is transferred to this same container. What is the total pressure in the new container?
Determine whether each of the following changes will increase, decrease, or not affect the rate with which gas molecules collide with the walls of their container: (a) increasing the volume of the container (b) increasing the temperature (c) increasing the molar mass of the gas
Indicate which of the following statements regarding the kinetic-molecular theory of gases are correct. (a) The average kinetic energy of a collection of gas molecules at a given temperature is proportional to m1/2. (b) The gas molecules are assumed to exert no forces on each other. (c) All the molecules of a gas at a given temperature have the same kinetic energy. (d) The volume of the gas molecules is negligible in comparison to the total volume in which the gas is contained. (e) All gas molecules move with the same speed if they are at the same temperature.
WF6 is one of the heaviest known gases. How much slower is the root-mean-square speed of WF6 than He at 300 K?