Chapter 10, Problem 74a,b

A sample of 3.00 g of SO2(g) originally in a 5.00-L vessel at 21 °C is transferred to a 10.0-L vessel at 26 °C. A sample of 2.35 g of N2(g) originally in a 2.50-L vessel at 20 °C is transferred to this same 10.0-L vessel. (a) What is the partial pressure of SO2(g) in the larger container? (b) What is the partial pressure of N2(g) in this vessel?

Calculate the number of moles of SO_2 using its mass and molar mass.
Use the ideal gas law, PV = nRT, to find the initial pressure of SO_2 in the 5.00-L vessel.
Determine the new temperature in Kelvin for the 10.0-L vessel.
Apply the ideal gas law again to find the partial pressure of SO_2 in the 10.0-L vessel, using the moles calculated and the new volume and temperature.
Ensure the units are consistent throughout the calculations, especially for R, the ideal gas constant.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is essential for calculating the behavior of gases under varying conditions, allowing us to determine the partial pressure of a gas when its amount and the conditions of the system are known.
Partial Pressure

Partial pressure is the pressure exerted by a single component of a gas mixture. According to Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures, the total pressure of a gas mixture is the sum of the partial pressures of each individual gas. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating the contribution of SO2 to the total pressure in the larger vessel.
Molar Mass and Mass to Moles Conversion

To find the number of moles of a gas from its mass, the molar mass of the gas is used in the conversion formula: moles = mass (g) / molar mass (g/mol). For SO2, knowing its molar mass (approximately 64.07 g/mol) allows us to convert the given mass into moles, which is necessary for applying the Ideal Gas Law.
